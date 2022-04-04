Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Stephens

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulse Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pulse Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.13.

PLSE opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.61. Pulse Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.54.

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLSE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 43.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 194.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

