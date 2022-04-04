Wells Fargo & Company Trims BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Target Price to $57.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $39.36 on Friday. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

