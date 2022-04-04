Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Blend Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Blend Labs from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $11.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Blend Labs from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.89.

Shares of NYSE BLND opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88. Blend Labs has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $21.04.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $80.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.25 million. Blend Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 164.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,134 shares of company stock valued at $82,210 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blend Labs by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blend Labs by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Blend Labs by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the period. 54.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

