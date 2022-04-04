Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Lowered to $173.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $222.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Carvana from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Carvana from $275.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $261.55.

Carvana stock opened at $119.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. Carvana has a 52-week low of $97.70 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.66 and a beta of 2.37.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carvana will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the third quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Carvana in the third quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Carvana by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

