Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $553,989.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022 over the last three months. 8.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MC opened at $47.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.58. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.