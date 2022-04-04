Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) will announce $1.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the highest is $1.93 billion. Activision Blizzard reported sales of $2.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year sales of $8.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.21 billion to $10.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Activision Blizzard.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.82.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $80.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.19. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $99.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $1,330,948 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 141.5% during the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 157,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 92,528 shares in the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $5,858,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.0% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 91,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.