Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE MC opened at $47.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.58. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $553,989.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,619,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

