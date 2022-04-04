Head to Head Contrast: AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) vs. Zanite Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) and Zanite Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZNTE – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AeroVironment and Zanite Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroVironment -0.11% 8.14% 5.35% Zanite Acquisition N/A -42.52% 6.16%

This table compares AeroVironment and Zanite Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroVironment $394.91 million 5.95 $23.33 million ($0.03) -3,141.62 Zanite Acquisition N/A N/A $14.52 million N/A N/A

AeroVironment has higher revenue and earnings than Zanite Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.3% of AeroVironment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Zanite Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of AeroVironment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AeroVironment and Zanite Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroVironment 0 3 3 0 2.50 Zanite Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

AeroVironment currently has a consensus price target of $86.83, indicating a potential downside of 7.90%. Given AeroVironment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AeroVironment is more favorable than Zanite Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

AeroVironment has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zanite Acquisition has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AeroVironment beats Zanite Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AeroVironment (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments. It also designs, engineers, tools, and manufactures unmanned aerial and aircraft systems, including airborne platforms, payloads and payload integration, ground control systems, and ground support equipment and other items and services related to ISR services. In addition, the company offers small UAS products, including spare equipment, alternative payload modules, batteries, chargers, repair services, and customer support, as well as multiple aircraft, hand-held ground control system, and spare parts and accessories. Further, it develops high-altitude pseudo-satellite UAS systems. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About Zanite Acquisition (Get Rating)

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

