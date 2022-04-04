Credit Suisse Group Cuts Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Price Target to €83.00

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from €90.00 ($98.90) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DDAIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. HSBC raised shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €110.00 ($120.88) to €105.00 ($115.38) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Mercedes-Benz Group to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.59.

Shares of DDAIF stock opened at $70.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.91. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 52 week low of $60.79 and a 52 week high of $103.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

