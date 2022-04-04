BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) PT Lowered to GBX 240 at Barclays

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BTGOF. Societe Generale upped their price target on BT Group from GBX 235 ($3.08) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BT Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded BT Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $195.00.

OTCMKTS BTGOF opened at $2.41 on Friday. BT Group has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

