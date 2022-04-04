Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) PT Lowered to €37.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €38.00 ($41.76) to €37.50 ($41.21) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALSMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Alstom from €43.00 ($47.25) to €41.00 ($45.05) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alstom from €59.00 ($64.84) to €50.00 ($54.95) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alstom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.83.

ALSMY stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

