Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.53.

Shares of AAVVF stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. Advantage Energy has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $7.42.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.34 million during the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 94.29%.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

