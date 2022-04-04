BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Downgraded by Desjardins

Desjardins cut shares of BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of BBTV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.83.

OTCMKTS:BBTVF opened at $2.11 on Friday. BBTV has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

