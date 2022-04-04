FY2022 EPS Estimates for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Decreased by Analyst

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Savara in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Savara’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a current ratio of 16.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. Savara has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.43.

Savara ( NASDAQ:SVRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Savara in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Savara by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Savara by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 105,256 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Savara by 13.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 163,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

