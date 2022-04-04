Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Paychex, Inc. Boosted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Paychex in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.06.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

PAYX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.27.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $138.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.89 and a 200-day moving average of $122.40. Paychex has a 52-week low of $92.74 and a 52-week high of $140.67. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 74.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Paychex by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth about $3,625,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,742,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 560,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,034,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Paychex by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 75,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

