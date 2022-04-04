Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $106.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

NCBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $93.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.92. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1 year low of $68.07 and a 1 year high of $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $69.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 25.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, insider Eric Peter Radzak sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $457,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $506,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,663 shares of company stock valued at $978,756 in the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

