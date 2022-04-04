Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nurix Therapeutics Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company’s product candidates include NX-2127 and NX-1607 which are in clinical stage. Nurix Therapeutics Inc.is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

NRIX opened at $13.95 on Thursday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $37.42. The firm has a market cap of $625.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 393.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.2% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nurix Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.