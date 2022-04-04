Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KRTX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.17.

KRTX opened at $131.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.39. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $93.77 and a 12-month high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $850,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,009. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $518,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 273.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 82.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 38.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

