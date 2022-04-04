CAE (NYSE:CAE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

Get CAE alerts:

CAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CAE in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CAE in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities raised CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.50.

NYSE CAE opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. CAE has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.64.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of CAE by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of CAE by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CAE by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CAE by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CAE by 0.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile (Get Rating)

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.