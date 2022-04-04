Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, RTT News reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braze from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.69.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.12. Braze has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,290,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,422,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

