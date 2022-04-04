Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “

ALRS stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $25.94 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $56.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,565,000 after acquiring an additional 29,274 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

