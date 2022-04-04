Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KEY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$31.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$30.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.98 billion and a PE ratio of 21.52. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$25.41 and a 1-year high of C$35.75.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Keyera will post 2.0499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 119.97%.

About Keyera (Get Rating)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.