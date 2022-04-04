Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.54.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $230,908.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,754. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY stock opened at $90.38 on Monday. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

