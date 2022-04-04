Morgan Stanley Cuts Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Price Target to €65.00

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from €87.00 ($95.60) to €65.00 ($71.43) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

HENKY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €76.00 ($83.52) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($87.91) to €75.00 ($82.42) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.50.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HENKY stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.