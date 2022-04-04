Barclays Trims Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Target Price to €53.00

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from €54.00 ($59.34) to €53.00 ($58.24) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Elisa Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Elisa Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elisa Oyj has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

Elisa Oyj stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.08. Elisa Oyj has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $65.10.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.