Zacks Investment Research Lowers Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Haynes International, Inc. is a technology-oriented company devoted primarily to the development and manufacture of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for service in severe corrosion and high-temperature applications. Superior customer service and technical support are provided worldwide by well-trained professionals within the company. Haynes’ service centers and affiliates have available in-stock sheet, plate, bar, wire, tubing, forging stock, fittings, and flanges. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Haynes International from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $607.80 million, a PE ratio of 157.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $49.13.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.43 million for the quarter. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 283.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 97,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

