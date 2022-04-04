Zacks Investment Research Lowers AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

ELUXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 214 to SEK 220 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AB Electrolux (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.33.

AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average is $42.62. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $59.80.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.75%. Research analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

