Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Price Target to C$13.75

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.25 to C$13.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

CWSRF opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $11.14.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

