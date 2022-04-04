FY2022 Earnings Forecast for American Campus Communities, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Campus Communities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.38. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $57.44 on Monday. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $42.82 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average is $53.22.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 783.37%.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,969,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Campus Communities by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,179,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,896,000 after purchasing an additional 592,054 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

