Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,205 ($15.78) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.37) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,840 ($24.10) to GBX 1,765 ($23.12) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,530 ($20.04) to GBX 1,250 ($16.37) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,483.33 ($19.43).

Shares of HL opened at GBX 985.20 ($12.91) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,167.28. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of GBX 961.15 ($12.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,778 ($23.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 12.26 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Amy Stirling purchased 2,278 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,091 ($14.29) per share, with a total value of £24,852.98 ($32,555.65).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

