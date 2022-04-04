Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for NWF Group (LON:NWF)

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of NWF stock opened at GBX 230 ($3.01) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £113.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 209.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 208.94. NWF Group has a 12-month low of GBX 182.50 ($2.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 240 ($3.14). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.60%.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 25 depots.

