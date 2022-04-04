Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) PT Lowered to GBX 370 at Citigroup

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from GBX 550 ($7.20) to GBX 370 ($4.85) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of LON:MOON opened at GBX 234.80 ($3.08) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 253.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 313.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of £803.28 million and a P/E ratio of 146.75. Moonpig Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196.10 ($2.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 493 ($6.46).

In other news, insider Niall Wass acquired 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £7,999.20 ($10,478.39).

