Barclays Trims Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Target Price to GBX 3,150

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 3,300 ($43.23) to GBX 3,150 ($41.26) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KWS has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($45.19) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,167.20 ($41.49).

KWS opened at GBX 2,558 ($33.51) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. Keywords Studios has a 12 month low of GBX 1,950 ($25.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,366 ($44.09). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,337.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. This is a boost from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.70.

In related news, insider Marion Sears purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,490 ($32.62) per share, with a total value of £24,900 ($32,617.24).

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

