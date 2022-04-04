Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivid Seats Inc. provides marketplace which utilizes its technology platform to connect buyers with ticket sellers. Vivid Seats Inc., formerly known as Horizon Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

SEAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Vivid Seats from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT opened at $11.50 on Friday. Vivid Seats has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an independent secondary marketplace for tickets. It sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater events. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

