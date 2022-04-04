Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) and Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Head-To-Head Review

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) and Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

This table compares Broadway Financial and Provident Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial -14.48% -3.73% -0.47% Provident Financial 25.27% 7.72% 0.83%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Broadway Financial and Provident Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.4% of Broadway Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of Provident Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Broadway Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Provident Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Broadway Financial and Provident Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial $27.97 million 4.05 -$4.05 million ($0.14) -11.28 Provident Financial $39.77 million 3.05 $7.56 million $1.30 12.65

Provident Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial. Broadway Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Provident Financial beats Broadway Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadway Financial (Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Provident Financial (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.