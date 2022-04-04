Analysts Expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. Horizon Technology Finance posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Horizon Technology Finance.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 46.29%.

HRZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $13.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $300.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.05. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 245,900.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance (Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.