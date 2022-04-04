Barclays Cuts Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Price Target to 120.00

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from 130.00 to 120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TELNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telenor ASA from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telenor ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.67.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Shares of TELNY opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.01 and a beta of 0.50. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.69.

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.