Barclays Cuts Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Price Target to 120.00

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from 130.00 to 120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TELNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telenor ASA from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telenor ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.67.
Shares of TELNY opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.01 and a beta of 0.50. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.69.
Telenor ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.
