National Bankshares Raises Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$11.50

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TSE:AYA opened at C$9.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.15. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$4.86 and a 12 month high of C$11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$974.33 million and a PE ratio of 357.31.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$153,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,124,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,668,482.20.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

