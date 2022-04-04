Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Price Target Raised to 465.00

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from 430.00 to 465.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Yara International ASA from 415.00 to 470.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $371.80.

YARIY stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.34). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

