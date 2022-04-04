Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €71.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €71.00 ($78.02) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($71.43) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($64.84) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €65.89 ($72.41).

ETR SHL opened at €56.20 ($61.76) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €45.17 ($49.64) and a 1-year high of €67.66 ($74.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €55.90.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

