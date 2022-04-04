Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Givaudan in a research report issued on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now anticipates that the company will earn $2.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.60.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale raised Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Givaudan from CHF 4,050 to CHF 3,850 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,038.48.

GVDNY opened at $82.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.47. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $74.65 and a 12 month high of $105.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.878 per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

