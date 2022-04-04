FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Barclays PLC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Barclays in a report released on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.74.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BCS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Barclays from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $7.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32. Barclays has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.2174 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.19%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

