TheStreet Lowers Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HASI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $48.12 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a current ratio of 18.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.29.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.59%.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

