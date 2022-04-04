Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Given New €4.80 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from €4.60 ($5.05) to €4.80 ($5.27) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

TEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Telefónica from €3.70 ($4.07) to €4.30 ($4.73) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays raised shares of Telefónica from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefónica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefónica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.48.

Get Telefónica alerts:

NYSE TEF opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $5.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,958,000 after acquiring an additional 496,651 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at $21,435,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Telefónica by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,298,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 318,013 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Telefónica by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 534,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Telefónica by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,284,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 120,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

About Telefónica (Get Rating)

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.