Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Given New €4.80 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from €4.60 ($5.05) to €4.80 ($5.27) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
TEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Telefónica from €3.70 ($4.07) to €4.30 ($4.73) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays raised shares of Telefónica from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefónica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefónica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.48.
NYSE TEF opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $5.17.
About Telefónica (Get Rating)
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
