Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) PT Raised to GBX 1,350

Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,300 ($17.03) to GBX 1,350 ($17.68) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Electrocomponents from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Electrocomponents to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,350.00.

EENEF opened at $13.95 on Thursday. Electrocomponents has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $15.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63.

Electrocomponents Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J.

