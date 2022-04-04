The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $83.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ED has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.42.

Shares of ED stock opened at $96.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $96.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 82.08%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 273 shares of company stock valued at $24,172. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

