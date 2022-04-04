Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRNX. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.45. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.15.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $58,681.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Madan sold 13,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $239,118.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,989 shares of company stock valued at $544,183 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

