Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MASI. UBS Group cut their target price on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Masimo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $240.50.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $151.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.61 and a 200 day moving average of $240.59. Masimo has a 12 month low of $133.94 and a 12 month high of $305.21.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $137,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $416,106. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Masimo by 195.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 26,716 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Masimo by 51.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 31.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter valued at about $7,384,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Masimo by 11.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 86,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

