Wells Fargo & Company Raises Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$78.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOL. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollarama from a market perform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$61.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Desjardins raised shares of Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$73.09.
DOL opened at C$72.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$66.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$52.22 and a 1 year high of C$73.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.21 billion and a PE ratio of 36.01.
In related news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at C$1,581,552.12.
Dollarama Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
Featured Stories
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.