Financial Survey: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) and Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) and Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and Zevia PBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola Europacific Partners N/A N/A N/A Zevia PBC N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and Zevia PBC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola Europacific Partners 1 3 12 0 2.69 Zevia PBC 0 3 5 0 2.63

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus target price of $65.99, indicating a potential upside of 32.41%. Zevia PBC has a consensus target price of $15.69, indicating a potential upside of 239.56%. Given Zevia PBC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zevia PBC is more favorable than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.4% of Zevia PBC shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and Zevia PBC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $16.28 billion 1.48 $1.16 billion N/A N/A Zevia PBC $138.17 million 2.16 -$45.99 million N/A N/A

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Zevia PBC.

Summary

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners beats Zevia PBC on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

About Zevia PBC (Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels. It provides its products under the Zevia brand name. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Encino, California.

